There has been a whole week of celebration, pageantry, ceremony and tradition as the town of Dumfries prepared for the most important day of the Guid Nychburris Festival, Guid Nychburris Day.

‘Guid Nychburris’ acquired its unusual name from a time when criminals would be instructed to be a `Guid Nychburr` (good neighbour) or face dire consequences.

The highlight of the festival is the Riding of the Marches which began early on Saturday morning.

The cavalcade journeyed out to meet the Pursuivant - this year it was Sebastian Willis Fleming - an ancient custom to ensure Dumfries’ Royal Burgh status is protected.They returned to the town to have the Charter read and witness the all-important crowning of the Queen of the South.

The Queen of the South is crowned in front of thousands in Dumfries.

This year’s Queen is 15-year-old Ava Nosratzadeh, a pupil at St Joseph's College. She said she’s been a mixture of nervous and excited ahead of today’s events.

Ava said: “The majority of it has been quite a blur,’ she said. “But I think I'm just going to remember how much fun it's been today, and how fun the whole week has been.“Seeing everyone crowding around and coming out to celebrate has been nice, it's just nice to see that people are still supporting the tradition here.”“I Never thought this was an opportunity I would get so I’m very grateful and so happy."

The thousands gathered in the midsteeple in Dumfries Town Centre cheered as the cavalcade returned from the riding of the marches.

The job of Cornet runs in the family of Robert Wyllie as his grandfather took on the role in 1980. Credit: ITV Border

For this year’s cornet, 28-year-old Robert Wyllie, this is the moment he says that will stick with him.

He said: “Riding up Bank Street is a very special moment and one I'll never get to do again, he said. “So you’ve just got to take it all in when you're there.”“Today has been such an out-of-body experience, to be able to represent the town and carry on this historical festival is incredible.”“I learned that my great papa James Wyllie was a Pursuivant back in 1980 so it’s been nice to honour him in a way. I’m very honoured to have been given this role.”

Cornet lass elect Ellie McKean has supported the event for 15 years. Credit: ITV Border

This year’s Cornet’s Lass, 27-year-old Ellie McKean rode her first Guid Nychburris day in 2008 and has supported the festival throughout the years, including being a groom for the principles. She says to be selected for this role has been the privilege of a lifetime.

Ellie said: "It has been absolutely amazing, and a little emotional at times definitely. Coming up Bank Street was really special. You are standing at the bottom waiting for the go-ahead and as you head up the atmosphere is amazing. It’s something I feel very honoured to have been asked to do this year.”