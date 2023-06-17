An unmarked HGV has been used by Cumbria Police officers as part of an operation to target drivers committing offences whilst behind the wheel.

Hundreds of offences have been dealt with during the past two months.The operations were run in partnership with National Highways and saw the Constabulary use an unmarked HGV to help officers spot driving offences from an elevated position.The officers used the vehicle to pull up alongside other vehicles and gather video footage of offences being committed. Supporting patrols were also used to stop motorists who had been caught committing offences by officers using the HGV.During a five-day operation commenced earlier this month, officers recorded 285 offences. These included:

122 speeding offences

77 mobile phone offences

26 immediate mechanical prohibitions

26 driver hour offences

Two arrests for possession with intent to supply drugs

Driving without insurance

Driving without tax

A vehicle driving in lane three when prohibited from doing so

Driving under the influence of drugs

Possession with intent to supply drugs

Driving without due care and attention

June’s activity, which was supported by partners such as DVSA, follows a five-day operation held in April which resulted in 31 offences being recorded.Sergeant Jack Stabler of Cumbria Constabulary said: “The HGV provided officers an elevated position which allowed officers to drive alongside vehicles and record any unsafe driver behaviour taking place.“The majority of offences recorded were people consciously taking the decision to not be in proper control of their vehicle – often through using their mobile phone whilst driving.“There is no excuse for allowing yourself to become distracted whilst driving. Such actions put all road users at risk and could have fatal consequences.It is illegal to hold and use any hand-held mobile phone device whilst driving. The law still applies if you are stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic or supervising a learner driver.

Failure to comply can land you with a £200 fine and six points on your licence.This means you should not use a device in your hand for any reason; this includes: