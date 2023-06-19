Play Brightcove video

Watch as Ryan Dollard visits Echo the lizard

The owner of Echo the lizard who went viral after going missing in west Cumbria has spoken of her mix of emotions that saw media attention spread as far as Australia.

Echo the tegu lizard was missing for almost two weeks before eventually being found just yards from where she went missing.

The search went far and wide including all of the way round the globe to Australia where Siobhan, Echo's owner has family.

Echo was missing for around two weeks. Credit: Pet Encounter Cumbria

Speaking Siobhan Harkness said: "When we found out it blew up on social media we were quite surprised. We have family over in Australia and they messaged us on Saturday night to say we have just seen you on Australian news with the lizard going missing.

"We were absolutely shocked. The whole nation was absolutely gripped on Echo really. It did take us by surprise because our social media feed was full of Echo. This was a good thing as in a way everyone was looking out for her and she is here now so we are happy."

The search for Echo grew as time went on with more and more people concerned of her whereabouts.

Siobhan says that she had a mix of emotions when Echo was discovered.

She said: “It was a bit overwhelming to be honest. When we got the call we actually thought it was not real.

"When we actually seen here we got a massive wave of emotions of she is home. We were upset, we were excited, we wanted to get to the vets to check she was alright. It was a massive wave of emotions."

Echo made the news in Australia. Credit: Pet Encounter Cumbria

Echo's life in the spotlight may not be over just yet as Siobhan has had suggestions to write books and even possibly a tv series about Echo's adventures.

Siobhan said: "We have had people asking us to do tv series and books like Echo’s big adventure, someone said can you do a blockbuster movie that she can tell us what she got unto and who she met along the way."

