This years Queen of the South visited Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary to meet staff and patients.

The Guid Nychburris principals visited on Thursday 15 June as last year's Pursuivant, Dr Ranjit Thomas, welcomed them to the hospital with the Cornet’s Lass this year being pharmacy technician Ellie McKean.

Ellie said: “It’s been really nice to come and visit today, to see some of the patients and put a smile on a few faces.”

The Guid Nychburris principals were at D&G Royal Infirmary. Credit: Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care

Cornet Robert Willey said: “For myself it’s been very interesting to come and see where Ellie works behind the scenes and see all the hard work that everyone puts in here.”

After 50 years service the Guid Nychburris principals met pharmacy support worker Stephen Kirk, NHS Dumfries and Galloway's longest-serving member of staff.

They met on Thursday afternoon. Credit: Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care

Dr Thomas said: “Stephen has worked for fifty years at NHS Dumfries and Galloway, first at the old hospital at Nithbank, and then at what’s now the old hospital at Mountainhall. He’s also been a strong supporter of Guid Nychburris for decades as well.”

Stephen Kirk said: “I’m enjoying it all and I’m very honoured.”

