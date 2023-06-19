A major search is continuing at Loch Ken in Dumfries and Galloway after reports of a man getting into trouble in the water.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 16:45 on Sunday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Nith Inshore Rescue and the coastguard joined police officers at the site next to Loch Ken Holiday Park, near Castle Douglas.

Police Scotland have stated that a search was carried out with no result. The fire service also sent two water rescue teams to the scene.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Further searches will take place over the coming days."

