Two teenagers were rescued at the bottom of rocks at St Bees after becoming stranded on Sunday evening.

Workington RNLI's all weather lifeboat and inshore rescue were called out to attend just after 8:30pm, alongside St Bees RNLI to assist the two teenagers who became trapped. Police and ambulance services were also in attendance.

They became trapped after spending time fishing and their route then became impassable following a heavy rain storm.

The two teenagers who were both 14-years-old were assessed on the all weather lifeboat and found to be safe and well without any injuries.

They were then subsequently handed over into the care of Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team.

