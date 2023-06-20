Catch up on Representing Border - 20th June 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon returns to Holyrood for the first time since her arrest saying she wants to get on with her job as a backbench MSP and insisting she has done nothing wrong. Also on the programme - the company set up to run the troubled Deposit Return Scheme calls in the administrators as the Green Minister in charge of DRS survives a no confidence vote. And the Scottish Government fails to meet its own legally binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan.