Victorian Society launches 2023 Top Ten Endangered Buildings list

The top ten most endangered Victorian and Edwardian buildings in England and Wales have been revealed for 2023.

All of the sites in the top ten are nationally important Grade II listed buildings at real risk of being lost if action is not taken in the immediate future.

The 2023 list includes Carlisle's Victorian Turkish baths, Liverpool Street Station and The Coach and Horses Hotel in Wallsend.

Griff Rhys Jones, Victorian Society President, said: "It’s pretty extraordinary that every year we get this list of worthy, interesting and valuable historic buildings which are under threat.

"Some people may think that the job is done with planning. But conservation has to keep on fighting.

"Once again, the buildings here show how inventive and fascinating the Victorians and Edwardians can be. These are fascinating buildings.

"And what a huge part these pioneers played in the making of our country. After all sewage works are in the news every day. Water too.

"Here’s a water tower. Poor relief is still a national concern. Schools have never been more important. The Victorians laid the foundations for our needs in life and country, and they have left fantastic useful structures behind as testament to that story.

"The standard of design and construction is incredibly high. Are we going to leave so many decaying and at risk when it is surely far greener to recycle them?

"We must refurbish and retrofit the attractive buildings within our communities for our own sake. The Victorian Society has been saying this for years.

"Everyone can make a difference. Join us. Join the Victorian Society. Spread the word. We need your support for our work. Our campaigns to save Victorian and Edwardian heritage are made stronger by numbers.

"This year’s top ten finalists all desperately need our help. We have to find new funding. We need local grassroots campaigns. We must start urgent repair works.

"We must give protection from demolition or get new owners. But we can do it together. We can get started saving these and other heritage buildings around us.”

Top 10 Endangered Buildings 2023 (in no particular order):

St Andrew’s Church, Temple Grafton, Warwickshire, West Midlands (Grade II, 1875, Frederick Preedy)

Office for the Board of Guardians of Walsall Poor Law Union, Walsall, West Midlands (Grade II, 1898-1900, Henry E. Lavender)

Blackborough House, Kentisbeare, Devon (Grade II, 1838, James Thomas Knowles senior)

Rockwell Green Water Tower, Rockwell Green, Somerset (Grade II, 1885, Edward Pritchard, 1885)

Trowse Sewage Pumping Stations, Norwich, Norfolk (Grade II, 1869 and 1909, Alfred Morant)

The Coach and Horses Hotel, Wallsend, Tyne and Wear (Grade II, 1907, Watson for W.B. Reed & Co)

Carlisle Victorian and Turkish Baths, Carlisle, Cumbria (Grade II, 1884 and 1909, WC Marks)

The Constitutional Club, Lincoln, Lincolnshire (Grade II, 1895, William Watkins)

Soldiers’ Point House, Holyhead, Anglesey, Wales (Grade II, 1849, Charles Rigby)

Liverpool Street Station and the former Great Eastern Hotel, City of London (Station: Grade II, 1873-1875, Edward Wilson, 1985 and 1992 Nick Derbyshire, British Rail Architects’ Department. Hotel: Grade II* 1883-1884 Charles Barry Junior and Charles Edward Barry, extended 1901 Colonel RW Edis and Maples, 2000 alterations by Manser Associates and Conran Design)

