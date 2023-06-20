A search has been launched for a mother of three from the Lake District who is believed to have travelled to Scotland.

Mary Monkman, 49, co-owner of Lakeland Artisan, which has shops in Kendal, Carlisle, Bowness and Keswick, was last seen at about 7am on 16 June in the town.

A statement posted on the Lakeland Artisan Facebook page said: "On Friday 16 June at 17.34pm we unfortunately lost all contact with our beloved Mary Monkman who is the co-owner of our business as well as the accountant and all-round wonderful person and mother to her three children.

"Mary has now been missing for four days, we are desperate to have her back with her husband, children and family.

"Mary travelled alone in her red Nissan Juke from Cumbria to Loch Doon in Ayrshire, Scotland on Friday afternoon and her car has now been found and retrieved.

"We have search teams, police dogs, drones and helicopters searching the area and we are desperately trying to get in contact with her.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support at this time.

"Love from the Lakeland Artisan Family."

Police inquiries suggest she travelled in her red Nissan Juke, registration L400 MGM to the west bank of Loch Doon in Ayrshire.

She is described as about 5ft 10ins with long, wavy auburn hair which she often wears in a bun. Mary also wears glasses. She is wearing a green and white floral top and blue leggings.

Chief Inspector Alison Wilson said: “Mary has not been reported missing before and concerns are growing for her welfare.“I am asking anyone who has seen Mary or might know where she is to get in touch. If Mary hears about this appeal then I would encourage her to contact us or her family so we know she is safe and well.“We believe that Mary drove past the Roundhouse Café at the north end of the loch and south past Loch Doon Castle.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area in recent days to check their dashcam. Likewise, anyone walking in the area and who may have seen Mary should make contact with us.”Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2648 of 17 June 2023.

