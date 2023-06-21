Body found in search for man in Loch Ken

A body has been found following the search for a man in Loch Ken.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Nith Inshore Rescue and the coastguard joined police officers at the site next to Loch Ken Holiday Park, near Castle Douglas.

Police Scotland confirmed a body was found yesterday.

A spokesman said: “A body was found in Loch Ken around 1.50pm on Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, following a search for a man seen in difficulty on Sunday, 18 June, 2023.

“His next of kin have been informed but formal identification has still to take place.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

