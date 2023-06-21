Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has thrown his weight behind a campaign to reopen Carlisle's Turkish baths.

The site on James Street was closed last year while the adjoining pools are demolished.

It comes as the baths were included in the top 10 nationally important Grade II listed buildings at real risk of being lost if action is not taken in the immediate future.

The Victorian Society list includes Carlisle's Victorian Turkish baths, Liverpool Street Station and The Coach and Horses Hotel in Wallsend.

"So in the case of Carlisle, you have this extraordinary thing, these wonderful baths, they have been going as I understand it until a year ago," said Mr Rhys Jones.

"So you go, wow, first of all, it tells you something about the Victorians. Some people say they were busy oppressing the rest of the world and that is all they want to worry about but that is not quite true.

"British people need to take heed of a few things. We were at the forefront of the world in providing social legislation which allowed for seaside resorts to come into existence because we gave people bank holidays, which they still don't have in America.

"That suddenly meant that people who were working had holidays. That is what the Victorians did, what the British did.

"They also led the way in all sorts of social facilities. Some of it was copied from Berlin, but they generally went in there and there are good things to be noted and one of those must be these baths because people didn't have baths in their houses in those days so they went out to have a wash up.

"I'm talking about the baths in Carlisle, what an extraordinary thing to decide to produce because we've all been in municipal baths over time, but Victorian baths had a sort of grandeur to them."

The comedian sympathises with the challenges of maintaining historic buildings.

"They are difficult for councils, there is no doubt about that because years ago I did a programme called Restoration, a long time ago now, 20 years ago now, but it was a big hit for the BBC," continued Mr Rhys Jones.

"The winner of the first series was the Victorian baths in Manchester and that has had a long and complicated history of trying to be opened and kept restored, but these things take time."

Mr Rhys Jones believes there are many reasons to save the Carlisle baths.

"Why are we going to save this place?" he said.

"Well, first of all because of the story and the architecture and the fact we should be really really proud of these things that were built and they add character to any town.

"Victorian became unfashionable at the beginning of the 20th century and they started to clear a lot away.

"It is not like the whole of everywhere is Victorian needing to be saved, that is simply not the case.

"We have got these places, we should save them."

