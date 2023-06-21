A fundraiser has been launched for a 17-year-old who was left in a coma following a collision on the A66.

Pedestrian Ben Ellis was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on 14 June after a collision with a HGV between junction 40 of the M6 and Kemplay Bank roundabout.

He is currently in an induced coma after undergoing surgery.

A statement issued as part of the fundraiser says: "Ben, 17, from Penrith, is a sports-mad young man, he plays football for Penrith Football Club and recently got back into playing cricket for Penrith first team.

"He’s also a huge Nottingham Forest fan and a few weeks ago was celebrating the club retaining their premiership status.

"The Ellis family would like to thank everyone from both Penrith clubs for all the messages of love and support which have meant the world to them all."

More than £15,000 has already been raised.

The fundraiser was launched to provide support with travel and hotel costs while visiting Ben in Newcastle.

"Ben, we know you won’t see this for a while but everyone is thinking about you and we all know how tough you are, we’re all praying you’ll be back causing mayhem either at football or cricket sometime soon," continued the statement.

"Paul, Amanda and Jimmy, words can‘t tell you how much everyone is thinking of you and at times like this you almost feel helpless, we hope that the money raised will help you in any way possible, we’re all routing for Ben."

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage which may assist the investigation to contact them.Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 91 of 14 June.

