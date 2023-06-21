A thunderstorm weather warning has been issued for large parts of the Borders.

The Met Office yellow warning - the least severe of three levels issued by the forecaster - will come into force at midday and will run until 6pm.

The forecaster says heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause flooding and disruption.

While many places will miss the showers, 10-20mm of rain may fall in an hour and up to 30mm in two to three hours in a few places.

Hail and lightning are also likely to cause some hazardous conditions.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms will die out by late afternoon or early evening.

What to expect

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

