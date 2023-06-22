Carlisle United's League One fixtures revealed

Carlisle United will begin their first League One campaign for almost a decade with a home fixture against Fleetwood Town on Saturday 5 August.

United sealed promotion to English football's third tier after winning last month's League Two playoff final against Stockport County on penalties.

Paul Simpson's side end the season away at Derby County next April.

The Christmas period will see the Cumbrians make the journey to Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day ahead of a trip to Wigan Athletic on 29 December and a home match with Port Vale on New Year's Day.

The longest away fixture of the campaign - at Exeter City - takes place on Saturday 6 January.