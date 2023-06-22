Catch up on Representing Border - 22 June 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Winnie Ewing, the victor of the Hamilton by-election and a trailblazer for Scottish nationalism dies at the age of 93. We look back at the life of the woman known as Madame Eccose and we assess her contribution to Scottish politics and the nationalist cause with Alex Massie from The Times and Joyce McMillan from The Scotsman. Also on the programme - as the Royal Highland show gets underway farmers are promised a new system of financial support will start in two years. Greg Hoare speaks to the Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.