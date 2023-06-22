Confirmed bird flu cases on the rise in Cumbria

People are being warned not to pick up or touch dead wild birds following a rise of avian influenza cases in Cumbria.

The disease is often fatal in birds, however, experts say the risk to public health remains very low.Colin Cox, Director of Public Health at Cumberland Council and Interim Director of Public Health at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: “If you do find any dead swans, geese or ducks or other dead wild birds while out and about, please report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

“We would also urge bird keepers to be vigilant for any signs of disease and report any suspected cases to their nearest Animal and Plant Health Agency office.”