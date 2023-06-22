New 80-turbine wind farm proposed in Scottish Borders

Plans are being developed for an 80-turbine wind farm across two commercial forestry areas in the Scottish Borders.

EDF Renewables UK, the company behind the scheme, says the proposed site within Wauchope Forest and Newcastleton Forest, could power up to 231,000 homes and deliver hundreds of thousands of pounds in community benefit funding to nearby communities.

A scoping report for the proposed Liddesdale wind farm is being submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week.

Andrew Bennett, Development Project Manager at EDF Renewables UK, said: "The plans for the proposed Liddesdale wind farm are at an early stage and there is still a large amount of information to gather before a detailed proposal can be finalised. The submission of the scoping report to Scottish Borders Council is an important initial milestone for the project - allowing us to begin robust and detailed conversations with the local community on our proposal.

“Close community engagement will be a major part of our approach to developing this proposal and there will be multiple opportunities for the community to view, comment and provide feedback on the proposals as they develop."