Recovery cafes expand across Scottish Borders

A recovery cafe, where people dealing with drug or alcohol addiction can gather in a safe space, first came to the Scottish Borders in March 2022.

Every Friday the Focus Centre in Galashiels opened for two hours and would offer hot food, tea and coffee, and the chance to talk to others going through the same journey to sobriety.

Now more than a year after Borders in Recovery launched its first cafe, three more pop-up cafes are running regularly in Duns, Peebles, and Hawick - with another planned for Kelso.

Keith Turnbull is a recovering alcoholic who has now been sober since November 2022. He went along to the Recovery Cafe in Galashiels in January 2023.

He said: "To tell you the truth walking through that door was awful. I was so anxious. And because you didn't know somebody here, you've not got that comfort of having alcohol to settle your nerves or whatever.

"But I needn't have worried because it's such a friendly, welcoming atmosphere going into the cafe and I have been going ever since. It's a safe space."

Keith now works as a volunteer for Recovery Coach Scotland and comes along to the cafes to support and talk to others struggling with drug or alcohol addiction.