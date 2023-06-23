The fountain on Dumfries high street has been switched on following a complete restoration.

The ceremony included performances from the Dumfries Town Band, the Queen of the South Choir and the Dumfries School of Dance.

Local schoolchildren who had called for the fountain to be restored were also in attendance.

The fountain was removed from its place in November last year and taken to Lancashire to be restored. It was returned to Dumfries earlier this month.

The restoration was carried out by Lost Art, based in Wigan. Credit: ITV Border

The restoration has been managed by a partnership between Dumfries and Galloway Council and The Stove Network.

The fountain has been a landmark in the town since 1882 and commemorates the supply of public drinking water to the town. The introduction of fresh water marked a turning point following devastating cholera epidemics of 1832 and 1848.

A memorial in St Michael's church yard commemorates the victims of the outbreaks.

Clean drinking water being available in the town signalled the end of cholera outbreaks. Credit: ITV Border

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...