Eleven arrests were made this week as part of an ongoing police operation across Cumbria.

The arrests were for offences including grievous bodily harm, burglary, criminal damage and assault.

Officers also executed Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at two addresses in Workington, resulting in three arrests on suspicion of money laundering, theft and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “We are regularly undertaking Op Merlin operations to sweep up those who mistakenly believe they can breach court orders or ignore the terms of their bail with impunity, whilst also targeting those people who are wanted for serious offending including violent assaults and burglary.

“We are also taking the opportunity to use the intelligence we gather – often with help from the public – to target those involved in serious organised crime including the supply of Class A drugs.

“Such activity will continue a pace in the weeks ahead. We urge those who walk the streets knowing they are wanted to hand themselves in before officers arrive at their door.”

