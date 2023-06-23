Carlisle United's head of academy coaching has died aged 59.

David Wilkes first joined Carlisle in the early nineties, taking on the role of Youth Development Officer.

He stepped up to a senior coaching role under Mick Wadsworth in 1995, and spent time as caretaker manager when Mervyn Day left the club in 1997.

He also enjoyed a stint as joint manager with John Halpin, and was heavily involved in the work to keep the Blues in the Football League in May 1999.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Everybody at Carlisle United is deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Dave Wilkes - a close and dear friend to all who worked with him at the club.

"As a mark of respect to Dave, his family and loved ones there will be no further comment from the club at this stage. The club’s social and official channels will remain silent throughout this weekend until Monday morning.

"Our thoughts are with Dave’s loved ones at this extremely sad time."

