Tributes have been paid to a young footballer who died while on holiday in Ibiza.

John McKenna, a 22-year-old electrician from Carlisle, reportedly fell from a the third floor balcony of his hotel in San Antonio on Friday morning (23 June).

Flowers have been left at his Sunday League club, Scotby FC, with the club tweeting a tribute to their player saying: "Today we lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person, never forgotten but loved always! RIP big John."

The Cumberland FA added: "We are so sorry to hear this tragic news. Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends as well as his teammates in the @afcscotby family at this time and always."

Former Carlisle United player, Josh Dixon, posted a collection of pictures of the pair of them together as youngsters, writing: "Absolutely heartbroken writing this, one of my closest mates all the way through school.

"Wherever you went you would put a smile on someone’s face, will be a huge miss to us all. Rest easy big man."

Flowers and other tributes have been left at his football club. Credit: @afcscotby

Another friend said: "After having the best night last night in Ibiza dancing our heart out, like we always do, never thought I’d have to be writing this today.

"You spent your last night dancing and smiling with us all in your favourite place."

In other comments, John was described as "the life and soul of the party" and "one of the nicest lads you'll ever meet."

