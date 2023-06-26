Appeal after man assaulted and robbed in Peebles

Police in the Borders are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed in a park in Peebles.

The 36-year-old was in Victoria Park in the town when he was approached by a group of youths, thought to be aged between 14 and 18.

Following an altercation, he was assaulted and his wallet was stolen.

The man was taken to Borders General Hospital by ambulance as a precaution but has since been discharged.

It happened on Saturday 24 June 2023 between 6pm and 7pm.

In a statement, Police Scotland Scottish Borders said: “The youths involved are all believed to be between 14 and 18 years. At this time, we don’t have any further description, however, from our enquiries so far, we believe that they had been in Victoria Park for some time, causing a nuisance and approaching older members of the public to buy drink for them.

“There was a funfair in the park, a bit away from where the attack took place, but the general area was busy with people, so I would ask anyone who saw the youths or the assault to contact police.

Anyone who has information which may be able to help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them via 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...