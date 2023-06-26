A blackmailer who threatened to kneecap a north Cumbrian horse trader after being sold a lame animal has been spared jail.

Lee Concannon, 31, entered into an arrangement to buy a horse from a man living north of Penrith in February 2021.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how the horse was to cost £4,000, and at the time, Concannon knew the horse was not in ideal condition.

An agreement was made that the trader would keep the horse for several weeks and update Concannon about the animals health with photograph's and videos. During this time Concannon could raise the funds to buy the horse.

Appeased by the updates, Concannon collected the horse in late April that year, but days later wanted a refund due to the animal being lame.

Prosecutor Brendan Burke told the court heard how, it was after the seller requested a medical report as proof, “things took a turn for the worse," and that the seller received messages from an unknown number on three consecutive days.

Mr Burke said: “On 7 June, 2021, he received a message, with an image of Mr Concannon’s bank details demanding £2,000 by the following Thursday or he would be kneecapped in front of his wife and children.

“The very next day a further message was sent containing an image of a hammer and knife. There was text saying ‘Thursday’; that’s referring to the threat from the previous day.”

He continued: "In a third “deadline” message, there was a further demand for £2,000 by the following day.

“Or he, Mr Concannon, was going to turn up at his address."

In an impact statement, the trader had outlined “difficult” months after receiving the threats, and described “a great deal of stress, anxiety and sleeplessness”.

Concannon, of Elgin Terrace, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, had no previous criminal convictions and admitted three blackmail charges.

The court also heard he had not been in trouble since the incident in 2021.

Correspondence has also been provided to indicate the horse was lame when sold.

At the sentence on Monday 26 June, the sentencing judge Recorder Tony Hawks, told Concannon: “I am prepared to accept the evidence that I have seen that it may well be that you were sold something which was not fit for purpose.”

Despite this he added that Concannon had been guilty of “disgraceful behaviour.”

He continued: “There are ways of dealing with that, You can go to Trading Standards. You can instruct a solicitor. You can go to the Citizens Advice Bureau.

“You didn’t do any of these things. You committed three offences of blackmail by sending extremely unpleasant and threatening messages to the complainant.”

The 31-year-old was given a 12 -month jail term for 18 months without further requirements.

He was warned he would be put behind bars if he did anything similar in the future, with Recorder Hawks saying: "Don’t you do anything like this again otherwise you will end up going to prison.”