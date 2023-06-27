Catch up on Representing Border 27th June 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - after their gathering in Dundee at the weekend where now for the SNP's push for another independence vote? Professor James Mitchell tells Representing Border the First Minister's mixed messages on an indyref two mandate are a recipe for confusion. Also on the programme - calls to increase the minimum unit price for alcohol as a wide ranging study finds the policy has cut drink related deaths. And Matt Hancock says he's profoundly sorry for huge errors in pandemic planning as he tells the Covid inquiry there should be a UK wide approach to tackling future outbreaks.