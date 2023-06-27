The family of a 22-year-old who died while on holiday in Ibiza have described his "wonderful smile" and ability to "light up every room".

John McKenna died after reportedly falling from a third floor balcony at his hotel in San Antonio on Friday 23 June.

The electrician, from Carlisle, was described by his family as a much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend.

In a statement, the McKenna family thanked people for the "overwhelming support" and messages since Friday.

They said: "John was a much loved son, brother, grandson and friend to so many.

Flowers were left at Scotby FC, where Mr McKenna was a player. Credit: @AFCScotby

"We will all miss his bright spark, wonderful smile and the ability to light up every room. The family thank all his friends for the warmth they have shown them, we know this will help us deal with the loss of John and heal some of our grief over the years to come.

"Thank you also to the British and Spanish consulate who are guiding us through and the press for their sensitivity."

Mr McKenna was a footballer and played for Sunday league club Scotby FC.

Paying tribute to him, the club tweeted: "Today we lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person, never forgotten but loved always! RIP big John."

