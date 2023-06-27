A fourth-month old puppy had to be rescued by the Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service after getting its head stuck in a wall.

Crew from the Carlisle East fire station were called at around 4.15pm on 27 June to reports of a dog with its head in a wall.

On arriving at a property in Longtown, fire crew found the labrador named Teale, who had become stuck after sticking her head through an extractor vent for a tumble dryer.

Using small tools, firefighters were able to free the pup with minimal fuss, and she was "no worse for wear."

On a post to the station's social media page, it said: "She was very appreciative, and rewarded the crew with lots of cuddles and licks!"