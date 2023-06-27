See the puppy which had to be rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in the wall

Carlisle East Fire Station, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service
Using small tools, firefighters were able to free the pup with minimal fuss, and she was "no worse for wear." Credit: Carlisle East Fire Station, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service

A fourth-month old puppy had to be rescued by the Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service after getting its head stuck in a wall.

Crew from the Carlisle East fire station were called at around 4.15pm on 27 June to reports of a dog with its head in a wall.

On arriving at a property in Longtown, fire crew found the labrador named Teale, who had become stuck after sticking her head through an extractor vent for a tumble dryer.

Using small tools, firefighters were able to free the pup with minimal fuss, and she was "no worse for wear."

On a post to the station's social media page, it said: "She was very appreciative, and rewarded the crew with lots of cuddles and licks!"

