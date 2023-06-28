Carlisle United have completed the permanent deals to sign Alfie McClamont and Jack Robinson following their loan spells at the club.

The duo were part of the squad that achieved promotion to League One last campaign, defeating Stockport County on penalties at Wembley.

The promotion will see the Blues face off against former Premier League sides including Derby County, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Paul Simpson has secured the services of McCalmont and Robinson who were at the club on loan from Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

22-year-old Robinson joins the club on a two year deal, with an option, after having made eight appearances in all competitions for Simpson's side last season.

Northern Ireland international McCalmont scored twice for United last campaign after he joined on loan in January.

During his time with Leeds United he played twice in the Carabao Cup along with appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Speaking on the signing of McCalmont, manager Paul Simpson spoke of his delight at the completion of the deal.

He said: " He’s a player who I think has got some development to come, so I’m pleased we’ve got him in. He showed us the ability he’s got last year as well as the sort of character he is, and they’re the type of people we want here.

“He’s a technical footballer with good energy about him, and I think we can be the next stage of his development. He’s by no means the finished article and we’re hoping that during the next few years while he’s with us he progresses even more and becomes a really valuable asset to us.

“He’s come in and was patient last year, then took his chance when he was given it. He also reacted in the right way when he then got left out of it."

Speaking on the signing of Robinson, Simpson was delighted to have him return to the club.

He said: "I’m really pleased that we’ve done this. Jack impressed me when he spent his time here on loan with us last season.

Paul Simpson is delighted to have the deals completed. Credit: PA

“He was really unfortunate that he didn’t get to play more games than he did, but that was because of the form Jack Armer was in.

“I want competition for places and I think Jack certainly gives us that. He’s the right sort of character, he’s got a good personality and he certainly has ability.

“I’m hoping he’s going to use us as a base to go and develop for the next stage of his career.”

