Jonathan Brewster named as 42nd Dean of Carlisle Cathedral

Rev Canon Jonathan Brewster has been appointed as the 42nd Dean of Carlisle Cathedral following the approval of The King.

Jonathan Brewster is currently the Cartmel Peninsula Mission Community Leader and Interim Team Vicar in the parishes of Haverthwaite, Finsthwaite and Staveley in Cartmel, and Associate Priest in the parishes of St Paul Grange-over-Sands and Field Broughton with Lindale.

He will commence his new role in September. This follows the retirement of Rev Mark Boyling as Dean last year.

56-year-old Jonathan said: "I am thrilled to be announced as the new Dean and very much look forward to working alongside the Cathedral’s Chapter, staff and volunteers and colleagues in the wider Diocese as we seek to further God’s mission in the city and county.

“Cumbria is a place that I know very well. Since being a child, I’ve holidayed here every year, and it’s been a particular privilege to work in the Diocese for the last 18 months, getting to know the villages and town that make up the Cartmel Peninsula. I’ve greatly valued the friendships made and seen at first-hand the importance of local identity in the working out of mission communities."

n 2001 Jonathan completed an MA in Systematic Theology at Kings College London. He was the Vicar of Christ Church with St John and St Saviour in Highbury for 14 years, also serving as Area Dean of Islington from 2014 and Acting Archdeacon of Hackney from 2015 to 2016.

The Rt Rev James Newcome, Bishop of Carlisle, said: “I am delighted that Jonathan has been appointed Dean of Carlisle. He brings to the post proven mission-focussed skills and a huge experience of working within a Cathedral setting having been Canon Treasurer at St Paul’s Cathedral with oversight of a multi-million budget.

"It has been a particularly exciting few years for the staff and worshipping community of Carlisle Cathedral with completion of the wonderful Fratry project and a series of wonderful events through which we could celebrate its 900th anniversary.

"I know Jonathan will look to build further on this in the coming years and that he will also be a very valued member of the Bishop’s Senior Leadership team. As he prepares to take on the role I will hold him, Sarah and all of their family in my prayers.”

There will be a special service at Carlisle Cathedral on Saturday 30 September where Jonathan will be installed as the 42nd Dean of Carlisle.

