Catch up on Representing Border - 29th June 2023

On tonight's Representing Border - the former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tells the UK's Covid inquiry that her government didn't have a plan for a pandemic that wasn't the flu. Meanwhile in Holyrood the Scottish Government drops proposals to ban fishing in a tenth of Scotland's coastal waters. Plus highlights from First Minister's Questions, and on the Scottish Parliament's last day before the summer recess The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times look back on the politics of the past six months.