The mother of a baby who was murdered has told a coroner that she just wants 'clarity' about what happened to her son. The birth mother of Leiland-James Corkill from Whitehaven was being represented during a preliminary inquest into his death in Cockermouth today. Laura Castle, from Barrow, had wanted to adopt the one-year-old but she was jailed for eighteen years in May 2022 for killing him.

The 13-month-old died in January 2021, five months after he was placed with Castle who was found deeply unfit to care for him.

Today legal representatives from Cumberland Council - who are now in charge of safe guarding matters in Cumbria - and a representative of Laura Corkhill, came to a prelimary hearing to decide the scope and direction of a full inquest that will be held later in the year.

The coroner will focus on why Leiland-James was taken from his birth mother and placed in an unsafe environment.

The inquiry will hear from the author of a report written and published last year that showed Castle was drinking alchohol heavily and suffered mental health as well as debt problems - something social workers were unaware of.

It will also take evidence from Abbey Road Surgery in Barrow, which the coroner said played 'a significant role' in placing Leiland-James with Castle

No one from the surgery was available to comment at this time.

The full inquest will take place later in the year and is scheduled to last a day.

