The family of a Carlisle man who died in Ibiza last week have raised over £18,000, hoping to bring his body home.

John McKenna, a 22-year-old electrician from Carlisle, reportedly fell from a third floor balcony of his hotel in San Antonio on Friday 23 June.

A fundraiser was set up for the JackTheLad Foundation which campaigns for safer holidays abroad for the UK's young people and assists grants for bereaved families for repatriation.

With an initial goal of £5000, the campaign has already raised nearly four times as much in memory of the Scotby FC player.

In a statement, Mr McKenna's family and friends said: "We are overwhelmed and extremely thankful for the support we have received in the past few days. Our next task is to bring our big man home.

"Anything you are willing to give will be a massive help in not only bringing John home but also help create something more permanent up at the Scotby pavillion, where we can all be reminded of the support and love everyone gave in this heartbreaking situation."

The JackTheLad foundation was established in 2020 in memory of Jack Howe, who died in an accident on a quad bike in Greece.

On their website they say: "Young people will always go away and have fun – and that’s only natural and right.

"What is not right is when accidents happen after avoidable risks are taken. If the worst happens, repatriation costs are often not covered by insurance, and we can assist with grants for bereaved families."

