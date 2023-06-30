One of Carlisle United's League Two promotion heroes has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Ben Barclay - who joined the club on loan from fellow League Two play-off finalists Stockport County - scored the goal that took the Blues to Wembley as they saw off Bradford in the play-off semi-finals.

The 26-year-old spent the season with the Blues, featuring heavily in the run-in.

He was unable to play against his former club Stockport County in the play-off final.

Barclay started his career in the Manchester City youth set-up before joining Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has also had spells with Notts County, Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town.

