The founder of the Borders Book Festival says booking Genesis for a £700 gig in Kelso whet his appetite for hosting events.

Alistair Moffat started the Melrose festival in 2004 and has seen it grow into one of the biggest cultural events in southern Scotland.

The latest instalment of the event started earlier this month and featured names such as former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Robert Harris.

Mr Moffat tells the story of where his interest in festivals started.

"I did get involved in a festival that St Andrews University put on, which was interesting, really interesting," he said.

"I thought this is a phenomenon that I hadn't come across. I thought we could have one of those in Kelso, why not? Why not?

"So I blithely - with no money - started inviting people to come. I heard a record - I was really into music - from this band that I hadn't heard of before, but I thought this is really good and maybe they'd be cheap.

"So I contacted their agent and agreed they would come and play in the Tate Hall in Kelso for £750.

"Between the time of me booking them and them appearing they had a big hit and became famous - and the band was called Genesis."

(From left) Lead singer Peter Gabriel, drummer Phil Collins, keyboards Tony Banks, bass Mike Rutherford and guitar Steve Hackett. Credit: PA Images.

Starting off as a progressive rock band in the early 1970s with singer Peter Gabriel.

The band transformed into a pop band with single hits in the 1980s when Gabriel left and drummer Phil Collins took over the microphone.

"They came anyway," continued Mr Moffat. "Bless them, they came anyway. They played the Tate Hall.

"Peter Gabriel was extraordinary. I remember they let off indoor fireworks on the stage.

Former Genesis band member Peter Gabriel. Credit: PA Images.

"Mrs Nichol, the hall keeper, was standing next to me and said, 'Wait until your father hears about this.

"The concert was a huge success. I went backstage and I said to Phil Collins, 'Look, if I give you £700 in cash will you do it for £50 less?' and he said, 'Alright'.

"I got the local bank manager to open the bank and get me the money out of the safe and we had a fantastic night.

"That is where I got my appetite and interest in festivals."

