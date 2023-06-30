Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called out to rescue cattle that fell from a cliff and into the sea near Stranraer.

At 12.48pm yesterday, Stranraer RLNI Lifeboat was launched to reports of two people in the water attempting to rescue cattle near Float Bay.

Another of the cows rescued from the sea near Stranraer. Picture: Stranraer RNLI Lifeboat. Credit: Picture: Stranraer RNLI Lifeboat.

The two people were struggling to get the cattle back to shore.

Lifeboat crews managed to rescue both the people and cows safely.

Stranraer RNLI Lifeboat was launched at the request of Belfast Coastguard to reports of two people in the water attempting to rescue cattle. Credit: Stranraer RNLI Lifeboat.

Drummore, Ballantrae and Portpatrick Stranraer coastguard were all involved in the rescue.

A spokesman for Stranraer RNLI Lifeboat said it was the first rescue of its kind he'd been involved in.

