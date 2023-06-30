Queen of the South, Annan and Stranraer SPFL fixtures released

Queen of the South

The fixtures for the upcoming Scottish football league have been announced.

Annan Athletic will play their football in League One for the first time this season and will travel to Falkirk for their opening game on 5 August.

On the same day, Queen of the South - who are also in League One - will welcome Alloa.

The Doonhamers finished fifth last season.

Stranraer travel to Elgin on the opening day in League Two, a 552-mile-round trip.

The Blues finished the last campaign in seventh place.

Key dates

Saturday, 5 August (first game):

Falkirk vs Annan Athletic - 1500 (League One)

Queen of the South vs Alloa Athletic (League One)

Elgin City vs Stranraer - 1500 (League Two)

Saturday, 19 August:

Queen of the South vs Annan Athletic (League One)

Saturday, 21 October:

Annan Athletic vs Queen of the South (League One)

Saturday, 4 May (final game):

Stranraer vs Stenhousemuir - 1500 (League Two)

Montrose vs Queen of the South - 1500 (League One)

Stirling Albion vs Annan Athletic - 1500 (League One)

