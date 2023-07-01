Hundreds turn out for Ride Out in Annan

Hundreds of people came along to welcome back the 92 riders who returned to Annan after riding the boundaries of the town.The tradition in the town dates back to when the town was created as a royal burgh more than 600 years ago.This year they celebrated the 75th anniversary of having a Cornet's lass to accompany the Cornet.

Watch Matthew Taylor's report here.

The horses left in the morning on 1 July and arrived at noon on the fields near to the River Annan, where teams were involved in galloping and racing.It was followed by a parade down the high street in front of the crowds, and was accompanied by music from Annan Town Band.

Organisers have said Annan Riding of the Marches is also recognised as being one of the best displays of pipes and drums in Scotland and the north of England, which this year included a band from Australia.

