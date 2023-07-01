A man who assaulted his ex-partner by punching and biting her at home has been sentenced to jail.

Kenny Stilgoe, 35, had attack his then girlfriend on 8 December.

He carried out the assault after becoming upset when she was waved at by another male as they walked home from the pub, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The court heard how Stilgoe, a father-of-four, had pushed her to the ground, initially without injury, but became increasingly violent when they returned to her home.

“She describes him switching between laughter and and anger, and that frightened her,” Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone told the court on Friday 30 June

Stilgoe grabbed the woman, dragged her around her home and also punched and bit the her on the cheek, causing bruising and pain.

He was arrested, but later released on bail where he was banned from making contact with the woman.

However, the court heard on 4 January he "ransacked" and caused "significant and deliberate" damage to her home - including pouring mill all over

He was later arrested and banned from contacting the woman as part of his bail but did get in touch before breaking into her home on 4th January while she was out the walls, ceilings and floors of several rooms.

Stilgoe was identified after he left a mobile phone and footprint at the scene.

He later admitted common assault, actual bodily harm assault, intentional suffocation and burglary.

Passing sentence earlier, recorder Tony Hawks acknowledged Stilgoe had issues with his mental health.

However, he said his offending had been "disgraceful", saying he broke into the woman's home before "trashing it".

"It is absolutely disgusting behaviour. That was her home. I don't know what you thought you were going to achieve by doing that," he said.

Stilgoe, previously of Wigton Road, Carlisle, was jailed for 30 months and banned from contacting the woman indefinitely.

