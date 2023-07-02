An investigation has been launched after a wild otter was found dead in a net.

The body of the adult otter was discovered on the banks of Loch Ken near Parton in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called by a member of the public on Wednesday 28th June at around 2pm.

The animal was found in a type of fishing net, known as a fyke net.

Officers believe it was set illegally to catch crayfish in the river, which are protected by law.

PC John Cowan, Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer, said: “It is illegal to set a fyke net or attempt to catch crayfish without a license which can put other local wildlife at risk.

“Otters will enter these nets to take advantage of an easy meal and can become trapped and drown, which is sadly what happened in this instance.

“We are working closely with the Loch Ken Ranger Service to identify whoever is responsible."

Police Scotland have asked anyone with information to come forward.

