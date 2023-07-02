A man has died after falling from a ferry in a port in southern Scotland.

The incident happened at the Cairnryan Ferry Port, near Stranraer at around 5.50pm on 1 July.

A number of rescue boats were launched at 5:47pm after reports of a man having gone overboard from a ferry at Belfast Way, Cairnryan.

Response vehicles from Stranraer life boat station and a Stena Line rescue craft, as well as a Coastguard helicopter had been deployed in the rescue mission.

A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the man to hospital in Ayr. Credit: Viewer footage.

After the man was found, he had been airlifted by a helicopter and taken to University Hospital Ayr.

Police Scotland have confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Stena Line has been contacted for comment.

