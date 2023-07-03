The body of a missing man in his eighties has now been found.

James Cockburn, 86, was discovered in a wooded area near Newtown St Boswells in the Borders just after midnight yesterday.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family have been informed.

He had been reported missing from Town Yetholm.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...