Our reporter Isla Todd caught up with a long-term carer who is supporting people with learning disabilities.

An appeal has been launched to recruit more long-term carers to support people with learning disabilities.

One of those who is a Shared Lives carer is Libby Potts from Carlisle.

"I've had Daniel since I got to know him from James Rennie School when he was 17. I used to go up at dinner time to get to know him and it proceeded from there," said Libby.

"He used to come and stay for a weekend and then he came for a week and then after that he permanently moved in.

"He is 35 now."

Libby also cares for Wayne.

"Wayne is so lovely," he continued. "I've had Wayne for about 14 years. He is such a happy chap.

"He loves acting, he is theatrical. He loves doing drama. Singing."

It's different from adoption and fostering and is centred around providing long-term care to adults with additional needs.

Cumberland Council is supporting Shared Lives Week 2023 by calling for more people to consider Shared Lives.

Councillor Martin Harris, executive member for Adult's and Community Health said: “Shared Lives carers do such a fantastic job, helping to care and support people to live the life they choose.

"They provide a wide range of support from help to access the community, manage money or learn to cook a new recipe.

"The key is to help someone become more confident and support them to thrive in their everyday life.

“There are so many more people who could benefit from this support and so we are looking for people who are sociable, patient and practical and who can offer regular support, whether that be for a couple of days to full-time live-in arrangements.

"Shared Lives carers receive a fee and benefit from the many perks of being self-employed as well as support and training from the Shared Lives Cumberland team.

“Whether you’ve worked in a caring profession before or not, you can use your skills gained elsewhere to make a real difference to yours and someone else’s life.”

To become a Shared Lives carer, you must be over 18 years of age but don’t need specific qualifications, just the right values, commitment and of course, space to accommodate someone at home.

To find out more about becoming a Shared Lives carer, go to: https://legacy.cumberland.gov. uk/adultsocialcare/ sharedlives/

