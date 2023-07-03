Three men have been arrested after an alleged burglary at a shop in Workington.

The incident was reported to police shortly after midnight this morning at Trespass on Ivison Lane.

Police say a front window to the premises was smashed, entry was gained and clothing worth more than £1,000 was taken.

Officers conducted enquiries which concluded with a search of a nearby flat.

A 47-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Whitehaven, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A third man aged 38 and from Workington was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and handling stolen goods.

All three men remain in police custody.

