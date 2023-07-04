A car has crashed into a back garden in Penrith this morning.

At 8:34am, police were called to Albert Street where a Kia Picanto had collided with a fence.

The woman driving the car was taken to hospital as a precaution but there does not appear to be any serious injury as a result of the incident.

Paramedics and the fire service were also present at the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...