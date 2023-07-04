A convicted child rapist who befriended families in Carlisle and bought gifts for youngsters without revealing his past is beginning another prison sentence.

Robin Arnold, 71, was jailed in 2010 by a court in Albania after being convicted of raping a boy aged under 13 having reportedly become involved at a Christian missionary orphanage. Arnold was given a 15-and-a-half year prison term.

Arnold was released from custody in 2020, and remains subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) with strict conditions. One prohibits him from living or remaining at any household in which there is a child or children — unless parents or guardians are made aware of his sexual convictions.

Last month, police learned Arnold had befriended a number of families in Carlisle. He had introduced himself and offered help. His mobile number was shared within the community which led to connection with more people.

They included two mothers, each with three children, and a father with two children. On several different dates, Arnold had delivered furniture to their homes while children were present.

Prosecutor Ben Stanley said: “The children were familiar with the defendant. He would bring them gifts. They would refer to him as Uncle Rob."

When quizzed by police, Arnold, now of Mountain View, High Hesket, near Carlisle, said he’d “forgotten” about the SHPO requirement. He admitted four breaches and, the court heard, had other past convictions for indecent assaults dating back to 1987 and 1994.

Arnold’s barrister said he maintained denials in respect of the 2010 convictions. His intentions with the Carlisle families had been innocent, as part of his Christian beliefs, and there was no evidence of offences against any of the children.

Jailing Arnold for 20 months, the judge said of the families: “You deliberately deceived them. I find that you are not a frank and remorseful person. You continue to seek to hide behind half-truths and lies. You perhaps deceive yourself as much as you seek to deceive others.”

A Cumbria police spokesperson said: “We work hard to monitor and manage people who are subject to such orders as part of our work to protect the public.

"As in this case, we will find out if people breach the terms of these preventative orders and we will do all we can to ensure they are held accountable for their offending.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...