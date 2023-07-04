How former coal mine was transformed into Extreme E racetrack

Play Brightcove video

A former open cast coal mine near Kirkconnel played host to an innovative form of motor racing which uses only battery-powered cars.

Extreme E sets out to bring racing out of the fossil fuel age and promote more environmentally friendly technology.

The mine in Dumfries and Galloway is set to become a hydro power plant, but in the meantime, the steep tracks and rocky terrain made the ideal surface for a race.

Races in the series have also taken place on the polar ice caps and the Sahara Desert to a worldwide audience of over 100 million viewers.

Climate scientist Richard Washington said: "We've raced in Greenland to highlight the melting of the ice caps, we've highlighted the plights of the oceans in Senegal but this one really comes up trumps.

"I don't think we've done better than to have an open cast coal mine which once powered the industry of Scotland be transitioned into a hydro power plant but with a racetrack in the middle.

"It's the perfect combo."

Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy was one of the visitors who arrived at the mine to spectate the championship race taking place.

He said: "It's really cool to be here and to be part of it. This is the first proper step into saying that we can still have world class motorsport but do it in a sustainable way."

