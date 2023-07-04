People across the region have been giving tributes to former Scotland international Greig Oliver who died in a paragliding crash on Sunday.

Hawick born Oliver was in South Africa supporting his son Jack, who is a scrum-half for Ireland, in the Under-20s international.

He was the passenger in a tandem flight near Cape Town which crashed into another paraglider.

South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the second glider returned to ground safely, and that Oliver's pilot landed in the sea after deploying a parachute, but that Oliver himsef was found on rocks near the coast.

Oliver played for Hawick Rugby Club in the early eighties. Later in his career he earned three caps as a Scotland international.

Vice President of the club Malcolm Grant said: "I think I think we've all been knocked sideways. Greig was such a friend to us. He was such a big part of the rugby club from the early eighties through until the late nineties.

"We've had incredible messages from all over the country, especially from other clubs who knew Greig, who respected him as a player but also as a friend. And it's really heartbreaking.

"But I think first and foremost, our thoughts are with Fiona, who is still in South Africa, for young Jack, who's out there playing for Ireland in the twenties and who I believe was desperate to play today to honor his father. All the rugby community are behind them.

"He was an incredible guy. And he will be sadly missed."

George Graham, who played with Greig Oliver on a Scotland touring side in Zimbabwe said: "He was a really really nice fellow. Very easy to get on with and a very fierce competitor.

"He was the kind of guy that if you were a younger player, he would take you under his wing and look after you. He was like that with everybody. He'll definitely be missed.

"Another one of the greats from the Borders is gone too early."

