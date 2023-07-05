Convicted murderer Kane Hull has been given a 30-month prison sentence after directing a revenge arson plot from jail.

Half of the sentence will be added to the minimum 28-years of jail time he is serving for the murder of Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle in 2021.

Days before Hull, 30, was due to stand trial for the killing, he committed new crimes while in custody using illegally held micro-sized mobile phones.

Carlisle Crown Court heard today how Hull had become increasingly possessive and angry about a former girlfriend, and her failure to contact him and explain her movements.

This prompted Hull to begin threatening the woman and her family from HMP Frankland in County Durham.

Using tiny mobile phones which he hid by ingesting them, he directed 25-year-old Steven Paul Kidd to set fire to a family car.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said of Hull: “The start of his murder trial was in fact delayed two days when the ‘internal’ presence of the phones was detected and whilst the prison authorities waited for them to be passed.

Detectives contacted a phone company and retrieved the content of text exchanges involving Hull and Kidd, and those sent by Hull to his ex-partner and her relatives.

The car was torched by Kidd on a public road, in the Morton area, on the night of 3rd October 2022.

When arrested the following day, Kidd commented that he “owed someone called Kane £5,000” in drug arrears.

Kidd, of Oaklands Drive, Carlisle, later admitted conspiracy to commit arson and two motoring offences. Hull admitted the conspiracy offence and also two counts of possessing prohibited items.

He was jailed for 37 months.

Judge Nicholas Barker told Hull: “You clearly are a dangerous offender. You clearly are habituated, and were at that time, to issuing threats, acting on them and using extreme violence — as you did in the murder — and doing what you could here to intimidate and seek to control (the woman).”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...