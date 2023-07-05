Midfielder Jon Mellish has signed a new three-year deal with Carlisle United.

The 25-year-old will now remain at Brunton Park until the summer of 2026.

Mellish originally signed on a one-year deal midway through May 2019. He has since scored 25 goals in 168 appearances having played in a number of roles through his four years with the Blues.

He played a big part in Carlisle's promotion-winning season and was one of penalty-takers who secured their place in League one in the play-off final at Wembley.

He reached an agreement with the club on a two-year stay in October 2020. A third year was added in September 2021, and his services were secured once again, keeping him at Brunton Park until the summer of 2023.

Mellish scored 16 times from his midfield position for the Cumbrians during the 20/21 season, and the fans voted his strike against Newport as their goal-of-the-season that year.

