Viewer Footage.

Emergency services are dealing with a serious fire in a town centre in Cumbria.

Cumbria Police and the fire service were called to Middlegate in Penrith this evening (5 July 2023).

The fire involved a barbers and several flats.

Five fire engines and a aerial ladder were called to the scene.

Road closures are in place and people are being urged to avoid driving in the area to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

